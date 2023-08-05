Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.

According to police and fire authorities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, emergency crews responded to Trinity Rail at around 7:30 p.m. after a worker fell into a tank.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the tank contained the chemical methyl tert-butyl ether, which caused the worker to become “incapacitated by the fumes that the product was producing.”

One person was rescued after officials say he fell in a rail tank car. (KAIT)

The victim was eventually able to recover enough to assist authorities with getting himself out of the tank.

“Once we arrived on scene, they were able to set up some ventilation and clear the air up inside the tank,” Hamrick said.

A decontamination process was performed on the victim because of the hazardous materials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped
Craven County Sheriff's Office.
Welfare check leads to discovery of Craven County homicide
Jamie Heath, Johnny Howard & Christina Tresloni
Three face charges after Kinston drug raid
The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County working on plan to keep hospital emergency room open
Jim Szoke
ECU announces interim “Voice of the Pirates” ahead of football season

Latest News

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Man rescued after falling in train tank car
Social media streamer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after his giveaway caused...
Streamer charged after New York City giveaway chaos
Two teens arrested in Walgreens shooting in Rocky Mount
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says