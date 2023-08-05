Advertise With Us
Vigil honors Jayden Harrison; plea for answers continues

Candlelight vigil held Friday night for Jayden Harrison
By WITN Web Team and Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One month after his murder, family and friends of Jayden Harrison gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember the Greenville man.

About two dozen people stood under a tent, holding candles in the Planet Fitness parking lot off Thomas Langston Road where the 21-year-old was found shot to death just after midnight on July 4th.

“All y’all coming here tonight... it just shows me and it shows Jayden that he is loved and that he is not by himself, and we’re just honoring him tonight,” Jayden’s mother Susan Harrison said, looking to the crowd.

Susan and Jaylen’s cousin spent time reflecting on his life. They also wrote down special memories of him and spoke about how deeply they miss him.

“It hurts my heart to know that Jayden laid out on this pavement and took his last breath alone,” said Jayden’s mother Susan Harrison. “As a momma, that just heart my heart.”

Greenville police say they are still hoping for someone to come forward with a tip that will lead to an arrest and that anyone with information should call Greenville police at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

