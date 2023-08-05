Two teens arrested in Walgreens shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police say two teenagers were arrested after a man was shot in the leg at the Walgreens on Sunset Avenue on August 3, 2023 at 5:10 pm. They say the victim and suspects left on foot before officers and first responders arrived at the scene.

Authorities say with the help of witnesses, police canines, and drones, 21-year-old Derek Blakenship was located near Charlotte Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue and transported to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment.

As the investigation carried on into the night, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office provided valuable information helping to identify the suspects.

Investigators also learned that Blankenship and the two juvenile suspects met for the purposes of conducting an illegal sale of controlled substances that turned into a robbery.

Police say one of the suspects, a 15-year-old male from Rocky Mount, was located and arrested on the night of August 3, 2023, with a handgun that is suspected to have been used in the crime.

The 15-year-old is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a handgun by a minor and placed in the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order.

During the early morning hours of August 4, 2023, investigators learned of the location of the second suspect.

The 16-year-old male from the Nash County area was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serous injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon and also placed in the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

