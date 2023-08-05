Trash trap used to keep litter from entering Neuse River, Pamlico Sound

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - This morning volunteers helped install a device that will help with cleaning up trash in water systems.

A device, called a trash trap, is being installed in Adkin Branch in Kinston.

The unit is placed into the body of water and tied off to the nearby shore.

As trash floats down stream, like bottles and wrappers, it is pushed into the device.

When the trash is collected, it will have to be taken out of the trap and discarded.

Officials say this equipment will help keep trash from flowing into the Neuse River and eventually the Pamlico Sound.

“We are really excited about the program, and this is just the beginning,” said Neuse River Keeper Samantha Krop. “We have seen tons of excitement with the municipalities that we have worked with. We think there is a lot more to come and community partnership ahead.”

A device like this cost around $5,000. Its paid for through a combination of donations, grants and contributions from businesses.

