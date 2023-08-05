Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Trash trap used to keep litter from entering Neuse River, Pamlico Sound

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - This morning volunteers helped install a device that will help with cleaning up trash in water systems.

A device, called a trash trap, is being installed in Adkin Branch in Kinston.

The unit is placed into the body of water and tied off to the nearby shore. 

As trash floats down stream, like bottles and wrappers, it is pushed into the device.

When the trash is collected, it will have to be taken out of the trap and discarded. 

Officials say this equipment will help keep trash from flowing into the Neuse River and eventually the Pamlico Sound.

“We are really excited about the program, and this is just the beginning,” said Neuse River Keeper Samantha Krop. “We have seen tons of excitement with the municipalities that we have worked with.  We think there is a lot more to come and community partnership ahead.”

A device like this cost around $5,000. Its paid for through a combination of donations, grants and contributions from businesses.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston hospital shut down Thursday morning.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy
Danny Arita-Banegas
Ayden man charged in crash that killed elderly Winterville driver
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Latest News

Camp Lejeune held a retirement ceremony for Chaplain Denis Cox.
Chaplain honored in Camp Lejeune retirement ceremony after 41 years of military service
An empty lot where the Belhaven hospital once stood
Belhaven residents share sentiment of Martin Co. residents amid hospital closure
Softball World Series brings economic growth to Greenville
Little League Softball World Series to bring $1.2 million economic impact to Greenville
Jamie Heath, Johnny Howard & Christina Tresloni
Three face charges after Kinston drug raid