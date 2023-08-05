Stronger Pamlico County football team moving forward in Bobby Griffin’s second season as head coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football week one of practice is winding down it is year two at Pamlico County for Bobby Griffin.

The Canes are way ahead of last year with one year of his systems and expectations in place.

“My freshman, sophomore year I had two new coaches. Junior year Bobby came in and I just knew from right then and there some thing was going to change by the way he was coaching, by the way he was running practices,” says Pamlico County senior Tyler Stevens, “I think this year he has a lot of things more set in stone.”

“A lot smoother, more buy in, and more trust,” says Pamlico County head coach Bobby Griffin.

Coach says they have been pushing it for strength by doing all sorts of training and even group yoga. You love to see that. the guys are bought in and it is already showing.

“I would probably say we got about 30 percent stronger across the board from where we were at last year,” says Griffin, “Last year, as a group some guys couldn’t even bench 200 pounds. We have tremendously bought into the weight room getting faster, stronger and playing other sports.”

Increased strength and a new quarterback this year in senior Antoine King. He says he can run but would rather lead the air attack and hopefully help them improve on a 3-8 2022 season.

“Last year I was sitting on the back row learning and watching,” says Pamlico County senior Antoine King, “Now it is me, I am him so hopefully I can get it done. Get the ball to people in space and hopefully win some games.”

