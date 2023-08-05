Advertise With Us
One business in the East holds free backpack giveaway

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Back to school season is getting closer for Eastern Carolina students.

Wayne Hardee Law Firm gave away school supplies to help students in the community.

Saturday morning, cars were wrapped around the building and down Arlington boulevard for their third annual backpack giveaway.

Students and parents got backpacks filled with school supplies and a first aid kit.

Parents, Torronda Brown, say buying school supplies can get pricey at times, which is why it is important for events like this to give back to the community. “Especially with more than one child going to school nowadays…it’s getting really really expensive.”

Not only was it a special time for community members but also for the law firm.

“There was a big need here in the counties and we’ve been doing this to trying to help give back to the community, where we see the need,” Wayne Hardee told WITN.

Up to three backpacks were given away at a time due to the big demand of backpacks.

The law firm held backpack giveaways in multiple counties throughout ENC.

Around 15,000 backpacks were given away in Greenville specifically.

The annual backpack giveaway gets posted on social media during back-to-school season.

