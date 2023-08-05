New Bern Police locate missing child

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say Josalynn Bise has been located and returned to her residence.

Officers responded to the area of the C2 Building Trent Court in New Bern on Friday at 5:37 p.m. in reference to a missing juvenile.

Police say 12-year-old Josalynn Bise is 4′11″, weighs 85lbs, has a sandy blonde bob haircut, freckles, and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink nightgown with leggings. She was seen walking towards Walt Bellamy Drive from Trent Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.