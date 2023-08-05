Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New Bern Police locate missing child

Josalynn Bise, 12
Josalynn Bise, 12(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say Josalynn Bise has been located and returned to her residence.

Officers responded to the area of the C2 Building Trent Court in New Bern on Friday at 5:37 p.m. in reference to a missing juvenile.

Police say 12-year-old Josalynn Bise is 4′11″, weighs 85lbs, has a sandy blonde bob haircut, freckles, and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink nightgown with leggings. She was seen walking towards Walt Bellamy Drive from Trent Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped
Craven County Sheriff's Office.
Welfare check leads to discovery of Craven County homicide
Jamie Heath, Johnny Howard & Christina Tresloni
Three face charges after Kinston drug raid
The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County working on plan to keep hospital emergency room open
Jim Szoke
ECU announces interim “Voice of the Pirates” ahead of football season

Latest News

NATALIE FIRST ALERT 0805
NATALIE FIRST ALERT 0805
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy Saturday with chance for peek-a-boo sunshine
Two teens arrested in Walgreens shooting in Rocky Mount
Trash trap to help collect litter in water
Trash trap used to keep litter from entering Neuse River, Pamlico Sound