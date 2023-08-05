Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy Saturday with chance for peek-a-boo sunshine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early morning fog near Roanoke Rapids and the Raleigh surrounding areas has since dissipated, but clouds remain covering most of Eastern Carolina for Saturday. High of 88F.

Clouds will clear throughout ENC by the time we get to 8 p.m. on Saturday bringing on a low of 70F in the overnight. It’ll be a fantastic evening to check out the moon and stars wherever you’re located.

As for your Sunday, the day will start out with clear skies and lots of sunshine early on. Chance to see some stray clouds along the coast. Expect to see a high of 90F. But even though it’ll be a fairly nice day --- by the time we get to 8 p.m. on Sunday, we will start seeing showers crossing into ENC starting by I-95 and parts of I-40 then moving eastward. Not expecting to see any sort of severe threat with these showers, but areas like Wilson through Goldsboro and Greenville may see some moderate to even heavier rainfall at times with the chance for lightning and a few rumbles of thunder.

As for the new week, each day will get a little hotter as highs reach the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. Even with a breezy west wind, the heat index reaches triple digits to start the week. Rain chances look very low until another disturbance arrives later in the work week. That’ll keep highs in the low to mid-90s every day and the heat index near 100°F.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

