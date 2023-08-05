Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy Saturday with chance for peek-a-boo sunshine

Early morning dense fog surrounding Roanoke Rapids has dissipated
Natalie Parsons - WITN
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER(NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early morning fog near Roanoke Rapids and the Raleigh surrounding areas has since dissipated, but clouds remain covering most of Eastern Carolina for Saturday. High of 88F.

Here is your DOG WALKING FORECAST which showcases the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s little Kitty who was featured in this week’s “Fur Baby Friday.” If you’re interested in adoption please view the FULL segment which aired on ENC AT THREE: CLICK HERE!

DOG WALKING FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, 8/5/2023
DOG WALKING FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, 8/5/2023(WITN)

Clouds will clear throughout ENC by the time we get to 8 p.m. on Saturday bringing on a low of 70F in the overnight. It’ll be a fantastic evening to check out the moon and stars wherever you’re located.

As for your Sunday, the day will start out with clear skies and lots of sunshine early on. Chance to see some stray clouds along the coast. Expect to see a high of 90F. But even though it’ll be a fairly nice day --- by the time we get to 8 p.m. on Sunday, we will start seeing showers crossing into ENC starting by I-95 and parts of I-40 then moving eastward. Not expecting to see any sort of severe threat with these showers, but areas like Wilson through Goldsboro and Greenville may see some moderate to even heavier rainfall at times with the chance for lightning and a few rumbles of thunder.

ENC - SHOWERS for SUNDAY 8/6/2023
ENC - SHOWERS for SUNDAY 8/6/2023(WITN)

As for the new week, each day will get a little hotter as highs reach the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. Even with a breezy west wind, the heat index reaches triple digits to start the week. Rain chances look very low until another disturbance arrives later in the work week. That’ll keep highs in the low to mid-90s every day and the heat index near 100°F.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped
Craven County Sheriff's Office.
Welfare check leads to discovery of Craven County homicide
Jamie Heath, Johnny Howard & Christina Tresloni
Three face charges after Kinston drug raid
The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County working on plan to keep hospital emergency room open
Jim Szoke
ECU announces interim “Voice of the Pirates” ahead of football season

Latest News

Two teens arrested in Walgreens shooting in Rocky Mount
Trash trap to help collect litter in water
Trash trap used to keep litter from entering Neuse River, Pamlico Sound
Martin Co. residents protest hospital closure
Martin General Hospital employees and others protest its sudden closure
Loved ones mourn Jayden Harrison
Vigil honors Jayden Harrison; plea for answers continues