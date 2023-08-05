Advertise With Us
Morehead City Fire Station hit by driver experiencing medical issue

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - According to Public Information Officer Anna Smith, the Morehead City Fire-EMS Station 2 was damaged when a driver crashed into the building at 9:38 am on the morning of August 5th, 2023.

She says the accident happened when the person inside the single occupant pickup truck, traveling east on Highway 70, experienced a medical issue and crossed the center line on 4034 Arendell Street.

Damage was caused to the flagpole display that included a small wall and the front of the entrance of the building, but it appeared to have no structural damage.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Carteret Health Care in unknown condition.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

