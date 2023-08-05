Martin General Hospital employees and others protest its sudden closure

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Several Martin General Hospital employees gathered along with others in the community for a peaceful protest Friday night, following the announcement of its closure.

Many hope using their voice will get the attention of people like the county commissioners.

Dozens made their way to Barnes Plaza as they all signed a lengthy petition. People say the goal is for the petition to get in the hands of an elected official, with hopes they’ll rethink the decision to close the hospital.

Doctors, nurses, custodians and several others who’ve worked at Martin General for many years stood in unity as they continue to search for those answers.

People say Thursday’s news is still difficult to grasp because they believe things could’ve been handled better for everyone impacted.

“I don’t know whose decision it was to close the hospital,” said longtime Martin General Hospital Registered Nurse BJ Warren. “I don’t know if they really went to bat for us. Our hearts are bleeding right now.”

“It’d be better if there was a transitional period; it’d be better if they allowed a period to relocate patients,” said Roanoke Therapy Services Physical Therapist Dr. Dean McCall. “It’s like turning the faucet off... devastating.”

People at Friday night’s protest say they plan to go to board meetings and different county gatherings to fight for their beloved hospital as well.

