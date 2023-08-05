Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Martin General Hospital employees and others protest its sudden closure

Martin Co. residents protest hospital closure
Martin Co. residents protest hospital closure(WITN)
By Jaylen Holloway and WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Several Martin General Hospital employees gathered along with others in the community for a peaceful protest Friday night, following the announcement of its closure.

Many hope using their voice will get the attention of people like the county commissioners.

Dozens made their way to Barnes Plaza as they all signed a lengthy petition. People say the goal is for the petition to get in the hands of an elected official, with hopes they’ll rethink the decision to close the hospital.

Doctors, nurses, custodians and several others who’ve worked at Martin General for many years stood in unity as they continue to search for those answers.

People say Thursday’s news is still difficult to grasp because they believe things could’ve been handled better for everyone impacted.

“I don’t know whose decision it was to close the hospital,” said longtime Martin General Hospital Registered Nurse BJ Warren. “I don’t know if they really went to bat for us. Our hearts are bleeding right now.”

“It’d be better if there was a transitional period; it’d be better if they allowed a period to relocate patients,” said Roanoke Therapy Services Physical Therapist Dr. Dean McCall. “It’s like turning the faucet off... devastating.”

People at Friday night’s protest say they plan to go to board meetings and different county gatherings to fight for their beloved hospital as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped
Craven County Sheriff's Office.
Welfare check leads to discovery of Craven County homicide
Jamie Heath, Johnny Howard & Christina Tresloni
Three face charges after Kinston drug raid
The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County working on plan to keep hospital emergency room open
Jim Szoke
ECU announces interim “Voice of the Pirates” ahead of football season

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held Friday night for Jayden Harrison
Candlelight vigil held Friday night for Jayden Harrison
In a social media post, the county says it met yesterday with some hospital staff to keep the...
Martin County working on plan to keep hospital emergency room open
Martin General Hospital employees and others protest its sudden closure
Martin General Hospital employees and others protest its sudden closure
NCEL 08-02-2023
NCEL 08-4-2023