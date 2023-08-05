Girls With Game celebration kicks off Little League Softball World Series Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series gets underway on Sunday. The games are being shown on ESPN+ until the later rounds. The opening ceremony is Saturday night at 6 PM at the Greenville Town Common. They were in the TowneBank Tower at ECU Friday evening though.

They called it the “Girls With Game” celebration. All of the 12 teams on hand to listen to and question Oklahoma Sooner and three-time World Series champion Jayda Coleman. All of the teams eager to meet and listen to the three-time first-team All-American from Texas. We’ll have more coverage through the week.

