Family honors birthday of son 3 years after his shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Demario Washington was shot and killed in Kinston 3 years ago. Saturday afternoon, Washington’s family celebrated his 31st birthday by cleaning up Washington street in Kinston.

Along with cleaning up the street, the family also provided school supplies to kids in remembrance of him.

Ever since the family put up a sign in remembrance on Washington Street, the clean up has been going on every year on his birthday.

Estella Washington, Washington’s mother, says, “I miss my baby he gone too soon…he gone too soon for no apparent reason.”

Washington’s family says they leave the sadness behind and rather celebrate his heavenly birthday on this day every year.

After the cleanup, the family headed to Mills Funeral Home for a balloon release ceremony held at Washington’s grave.

There will be a candlelight vigil in November in remembrance of him.

