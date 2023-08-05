Belhaven residents share sentiment of Martin Co. residents amid hospital closure

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Martin General Hospital closing the doors of its hospital Thursday, residents in another town in the east know exactly how Martin County residents may be feeling.

Residents in Belhaven have been without a hospital for the past ten years.

The Vidant Pungo District Hospital in Belhaven opened in 1949 and officially closed its doors in 2014.

It’s now a vacant lot that used to be the place for emergency care to roughly 1,600 residents in Beaufort and Hyde counties.

Belhaven native Yvonne Ruiz says the hospital played a vital role in the community, including being the place where her brother and sister were born.

“What we have now is a doctor’s office, One of the doctors is not even here on Friday. So, it’s been a real hardship for the community and those who are less fortunate than me,” Ruiz explained.

The former mayor of Belhaven, Adam O’Neal, says people don’t realize when there is no emergency room, it affects people regardless of race or economic status.

He says ECU Health, formerly known as Vidant, closed the facility, forcing patients to go to Washington.

“Because their Washington hospital was losing about $9 million a year, and due to the geography and our situation, Vidant knew if they closed Belhaven, all those people would have to go to Washington and help sustain that hospital. Of course, now that hospital, you have eight and nine hour waits in that emergency room. So can you imagine what it’s going to be like now with Williamston closed?”

O’Neal says there is now a 130-mile gap between the town and the closest emergency room.

A posted sign in the former Pungo District Hospital lot says new single-family cottages are coming soon.

O’Neal says there are no plans in the works to build a new hospital in the city.

