Welfare check leads to discovery of Craven County homicide

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A welfare check this morning led to the discovery of a homicide in Craven County.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Ferry Road around 10:15 a.m. Ferry Road is off Highway 101, between Havelock and Harlowe.

The man who was found dead is the apparent victim of a homicide, according to a news release.

The man’s name has yet to be released by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the homicide should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252 636 6620, after hours at 252 633 2357, or Crime Stoppers 24 hour line at 252 633 5141.

