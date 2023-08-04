Three faces charges after Kinston drug raid

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are facing multiple drug charges after a drug raid in Kinston.

The raid happened at a home in the 2200 block of Ivey Road on Thursday.

Kinston’s Violent Crime Action Team found methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.

Jamie Heath was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, alter/remove serial number from firearm, sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, sell/deliver Schedule III & IV, and felony maintain a dwelling.

Johnny Hoard was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver Schedule IV (suboxone), sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, felony maintain a dwelling, felony conspiracy, possession of Schedule V, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina Tresloni was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

