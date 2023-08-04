Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Edgar

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Edgar
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Edgar(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s feature cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Edgar.

Edgar, along with 4 other siblings were found with their mom and with no caregiver. WITN is told he, his mom, and his siblings were rescued and they have all thrived in their foster home.

Edgar is ready to find his forever home and promises to bring a lot of joy and fun times. Edgar loves to play with his siblings and would do well in a home with other pets but especially other cats.

If you are interested in Edgar or any of the Saving Graces cats or kittens, visit their website.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They are tested for illnesses, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and have been treated for worms and fleas.

