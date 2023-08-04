POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped

Advertise With Us
Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been arrested after police said a child was severely whipped.

Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse with serious physical injury.

Observant school staff saw visible bruising and injuries on the elementary school student and alerted police and the Department of Social Services, police said.

They said Willoughby and his girlfriend, Jolisa Gardner, caused “deep tissue bruising and welts” and that the assault took place in a home in late March.

Police said Gardner was charged with child abuse in June, while Willoughby left the state until his arrest last night.

The child’s relationship with the suspects is not being released to protect their identity, according to police.

Bond for Willoughby was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

