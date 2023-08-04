Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Oklahoma man pleads guilty to threatening to kill DeSantis, other Republican politicians

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill several Republican politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Tyler Jay Marshall, 37, of Enid, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communications as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions and acknowledge the evidence against me,” Marshall wrote in a signed agreement.

Marshall made numerous threats against the officials on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, including telling DeSantis, “I’ll see you dead in your home,” a little more than a week before the Florida governor launched his presidential campaign in May.

Other posted threats included telling Sanders that he would murder her family, telling Cruz he planned to shoot him, and telling Stitt that he couldn’t wait to watch him die.

Tyler Box, Marshall’s attorney, declined to discuss Marshall’s motivation for the posts.

“We just look forward to getting resolution to this, taking responsibility and moving on with his life,” Box said.

Marshall was arrested days after the postings and told investigators that he created the social media account while drunk and for the purpose of “trolling” people “like senators,” according to the indictment.

Marshall told investigators at the time that he does not own a gun and is not a violent person, the document states.

Marshall faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston hospital shut down Thursday morning.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy
Danny Arita-Banegas
Ayden man charged in crash that killed elderly Winterville driver
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Hospital faces possible closure
Future of Martin General Hospital comes into question

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No AP Psychology credit for Florida students after clash over teaching about gender
Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while...
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka during concert
A Las Vegas woman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her own father in 2022,...
‘Have someone taken care of’: Woman accused of trying to hire hitman to kill father
A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill in Philadelphia. (WPVI)
Dog spotted running loose on interstate during rush hour
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in...
Pentagon warns of disruptions as Army, Marines both lack confirmed leaders for first time