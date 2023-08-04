New Bern city officials excited for future as they break ground on Stanley White Recreation Center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A city in one part of the east will soon have a rec center again that they lost due severe weather several years ago.

The City of New Bern’s Parks and Recreation department held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Stanley A. White Recreation Center.

The new center 35,000 sq. ft. building will be just one-tenth of a mile from its previous location on Chapman Street.

In 2018, the building was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Florence when more than two feet of water flooded the facility.

City officials say the new building will have several amenities including two gymnasiums, an elevated walking track, cardio and weight rooms, fitness areas, Meeting spaces, a kitchen, health screening areas, and a history wall in honor of Stanley A. White.

“This is going to go down as a special moment in the history of the city of Newburgh, but I’m happy today to say that everything does come together here and this is truly a momentous occasion,” said New Bern Mayor Jeffery Odham.

“It’s going to be a state-of-the-art recreation facility that’s going to serve the needs of not only the Duffyfield community, but the City of New Bern for the next 50 plus years and hopefully a little longer,” said City Manager Foster Hughes.

Officials say approximately $13.1 million from FEMA, insurance, state, and local funding will go into the rebuilding project. City management says it expects the center to be complete by the fall of 2024.

