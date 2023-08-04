Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NCEL 08-3-2023

NCEL 08-3-2023
NCEL Drawing for 8-3-2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston hospital shut down Thursday morning.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy
Danny Arita-Banegas
Ayden man charged in crash that killed elderly Winterville driver
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Hospital faces possible closure
Future of Martin General Hospital comes into question

Latest News

LLSWS brings people from all over the world to Greenville
Greenville businesses, restaurants look to hit homerun during Little League Softball World Series week
NCEL Drawing for 8-3-2023
NCEL Drawing for 8-3-2023
Greenville businesses and restaurants look to hit homerun during Little League Softball World...
Greenville businesses and restaurants look to hit homerun during Little League Softball World Series week
Covid-19 cases surge in the summer in North Carolina
Doctors report “summer surge” of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina