Martin County working on plan to keep hospital emergency room open

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County says it is working on ways to keep the emergency room of its closed hospital open.

Martin General Hospital announced Thursday it was shutting down due to financial problems.

In a social media post, the county says it met yesterday with some hospital staff to keep the ER operating. The county has a team of attorneys working to help with the hospital’s bankruptcy. “If the legalities can be resolved, this would help in providing emergency service while we await a decision on the Rural Emergency Hospital authorization,” the public notice said.

The county adds that Martin County EMS, with the help of East Care, will provide air medical service to neighboring counties, if needed.

Quorum Health, the parent company, has a lease with Martin County to operate the hospital until 2029.

Quorum said they proposed reverting the hospital back to the county, but according to a news release, Martin County “chose not to respond to our proposal”.

The hospital says it has faced financial challenges due to a declining population and more people in the county going to other hospitals. It said in 2022, Martin General lost $13 million.

Martin General said it reached out to eight organizations, including several local and regional health systems and none were willing to purchase or assume operation of the hospital.

