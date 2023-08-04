Little League Softball World Series to bring significant economic growth to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League World Series kicks off tomorrow in Greenville at Elm Street Park.

Yesterday we told you how businesses are preparing for the influx in business, and today, we’re taking a look at the impact on the community as a whole.

“We work very hard to be here and see my daughter and working hard every day to be here. For me, it feels awesome,” says proud parent Angel Martinez. “For me as a father, it’s very special to see my daughter play in the world series.”

Twelve teams, including four international teams, will embark on the journey to hit home runs. For Martinez, getting to see both his daughter and the other girls grow is what he loves most. “We try to make these young ladies be professionals in the future, and this is a way they can be a good person and a good teammate.”

Growth on the field and in the players isn’t the only benefit of the World Series as the City of Greenville says the city will also experience significant economic growth.

“Over the 13 days that we have people here, the economic impact is estimated at about $1.2 million, and the wonderful thing about that is it’s coming at a time where it’s usually a bit quieter,” Visit Greenville NC President and CEO, Andrew Schmidt, told WITN.

Schmidt says that’s due to college students on break and residents on vacation. However, Schmidt also says the World Series is expected to bring in nearly 1,000 to 1,500 people for games.

“I think it’s going to be enhanced now that we have our own local program that’s here, representing us for the 12U Allstars from Pitt County Girls Softball League. So I think that will enhance it, but also just the top tier, competitive play from throughout the entire world is also going to help in the attendance,” says Greenville Mayor, P.J. Connelly.

The main goal being to give the best experience possible to each player.

Tournament Director/Softball Development Director, Ashlea Miller, says, “I’m really looking forward to hosting these twelve teams from all over the world to this beautiful city. This year we’ve put a lot of effort into making a lot of changes additional for the experience of the girls both on and off the field, and it’s really beautiful for them to be able to step on here and play this game that we all love. I’m really excited to see all of that take place in Greenville.”

The opening ceremony is also Saturday night where those teams will join for dinner, line up for walk-up songs and introductions, and get the party started with more games, food trucks, and dancing before the official tournament kickoff on Sunday.

