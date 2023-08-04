Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in...
Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, appealed against a court's decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest for the duration of his trial.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest, his spokesperson said.

But Tate won’t be able to leave the country.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them.

The court’s decision says all four defendants will be subjected to geographical restrictions limiting them to the territories of Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County unless they get prior approval from a judge.

“After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15 million euro of asset seizures. After an indi(c)tement based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania,” a post on Andrew Tate’s Twitter read after Friday’s ruling.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston hospital shut down Thursday morning.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy
Danny Arita-Banegas
Ayden man charged in crash that killed elderly Winterville driver
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Hospital faces possible closure
Future of Martin General Hospital comes into question

Latest News

Authorities seized dozens of animals Thursday from a San Antonio-area home that was operating...
Dozens of dogs seized from alleged puppy mill at Texas home
Authorities seized dozens of animals Thursday from a San Antonio-area home that was operating...
Dozens of animals seized from puppy mill
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns as rain increases
First Alert Forecast August 4th, 2023
First Alert Forecast August 4th, 2023