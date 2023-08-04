Advertise With Us
Greenville businesses, restaurants look to hit homerun during Little League Softball World Series week

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s about that time again, folks: Little League Softball World Series time, to be exact.

“I’ve got teachers that are like, I take care of so and so,” said Nash Hot Chicken Owner, Kurt Hauser. “They see them on TV playing, and it’s ridiculously crazy.”

For the third time in the World Series’ history, the City of Greenville will once again play host.

Twelve eager teams from the United States and internationally are set to battle on the diamond for seven days, which means weeks in advance preparation for restaurants like Nash Hot Chicken.

“It’s a lot of preparation for just a split second,” Hauser said. “Bam, let’s do this thing. Me and my partner like the pressure.”

Hundreds will flock to downtown, looking for a delicious bite to eat and maybe even an adult beverage.

Uptown Brewing Company Bartender J.C. Gilbreath says that’s where they come in.

“The last couple of years, we’ve actually hosted some of the umpires,” Gilbreath said. “They’ll come in on a day where we’re not normally open, and they’ll try some beers, so that’s cool.”

Whether you’re catching the games at Stallings Stadium or watching them while feasting, many believe it’s hard not to root for the Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars, also known as Team Southeast.

“When people doubt you, that’s just more a chance to prove them wrong,” Gilbreath said. “Go team, I think we’ve got it!”

The opening ceremony is Saturday at 6 p.m., and then it’s time to play ball starting Sunday morning.

The Pitt County girls will play at 7 p.m. Sunday night.

