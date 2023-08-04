Get ready for the 3rd Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s an event that’s coming to Greenville, N.C. this month and going to put Eastern Carolina down once again as a hotspot on the international scale: It’s the 2023 Little League Softball World Series!

The fun begins on August 6 – 13, 2023 over at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

The Greenville - Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Andrew Schmidt stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to chat everything LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES!

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES SOFTBALL (WITN)

In travel news, Greenville drivers should be aware of a road closure as the city welcomes this year’s LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES.

Elm Street between 10th & 14th Streets will be closed for a week starting this Sunday through next Sunday.

Those heading North on Elm Street will be detoured from Greenville Boulevard to Charles Boulevard and 10th Street.

Those heading South on Elm Street will be detoured from 10th Street and Charles Boulevard to Greenville Boulevard.

Public parking for the world series will be available in the College Hill Drive Parking Lot that is located near the corner of 10th Street and College Hill Drive.

The public will then access Elm Street Park from the College Hill Parking Lot using the Green Mill Run Greenway.

