FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet KITTY!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet 3-month-old KITTY whose guessed to be a Pit Bull/Hound mix dog.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s ENC AT THREE in an effort to help find this sweet pup a forever home...

FUR BABY FRIDAY - KITTY (CLOSE-UP) (WITN)

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about little KITTY...

“Kitty is just the happiest little girl! Her tail wags nonstop. It’s the absolute cutest and you can hear it in the background of the entire ‘Fur Baby Friday’ segment. It’s so clear that she is ready for a forever home with some who is willing to give her lots of puppy playtime, but also lots of snuggles too. She’s a gem and will be the perfect pet for any whose willing to make the consistent time to train her (as she is only 3-months-old).” -Natalie

FUR BABY FRIDAY: KITTY (8.4.2023) (WITN)

Watch the ABOVE VIDEO to find out exactly what type of forever home little KITTY would thrive in!

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

HSEC’s Morgan May talks to us about the different levels of socialization in pets and the importance of being mindful of a fur baby’s cues. Here are some tips:

HSEC - SOCIALIZATION (8.4.2023) (WITN)

The HSEC is currently in need of some donations specifically the following items:

HSEC - NEEDED DONATIONS (8.4.2023) (WITN)

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan who says that the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.