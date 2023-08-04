Advertise With Us
ECU announces interim “Voice of the Pirates” ahead of football season

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Following last week’s news that the new “Voice of the Pirates” would no longer be taking on that role, ECU has announced who will be filling the role in the interim.

ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert says that PlayFly has reached an agreement with veteran broadcaster Jim Szoke to take on play-by-play duties for football games in the fall.

Szoke is in his 29th season with the Carolina Panthers Network and is known for his color commentary, pregame and postgame hosting, and handling of play-by-play in the past.

ECU says that Szoke is currently a sports director and a Hall of Fame broadcaster at WBT Radio in Charlotte for 29 years.

Szoke’s interim hiring comes after Chris Edwards was announced as the next “Voice of the Pirates” on July 20th. On July 28th, Edwards left the role after he said there was “misleading information regarding my academic my academic accomplishments.” Edwards said that he still has some remaining hours to complete his degree at East Carolina University.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

