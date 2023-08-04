Advertise With Us
City of New Bern breaks ground on new recreation center today

This the conceptual design for the new recreation center in New Bern.
This the conceptual design for the new recreation center in New Bern.(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east is building a new recreation center, and construction starts today.

The City of New Bern invites the community to join them as they break ground for the new Stanley A. White Recreation Center.

The ceremony will include a shovel turn, special remarks by the board of aldermen and city staff, and end with a celebratory lunchtime cookout.

The center will be about one-tenth of a mile from its previous location on Chapman Street.

In 2018, the building was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Florence when more than two feet of water flooded the facility.

Today’s ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Grassy Lot located at 601 3rd Avenue.

Construction is expected to take 15 months, according to officials.

Detailed floor plan of the new Stanley A. White Recreation Center.
Detailed floor plan of the new Stanley A. White Recreation Center.(City of New Bern)

