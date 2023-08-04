Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns as rain increases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The clouds we saw roll in yesterday will stick with us through today, providing the East with scattered showers and an occasional thunderstorm. The light rain showers from yesterday, most of which failed to hit the ground thanks to our very dry surface air, helped push humidity higher. You’ll likely feel a difference walking out the door this morning. While the humidity has come up, temperatures today will stay well below our seasonal average, with most areas hovering between the upper 70s to low 80s through the day. Rain will be scattered through the day with the heavier drops set to fall in the evening and overnight hours. Some of those showers will be present along the coastline early Saturday morning, but will pull away from the beaches by midday.

Weekend temperatures will settle back near our average (upper 80s - low 90s) with decreasing rain chances. A few isolated showers will again try to show up along the coast on Sunday, but inland areas will likely avoid this rain. Temperatures will continue their upward hike on Monday and Tuesday, reaching the mid 90s, before another disturbance brings more rain to the region Wednesday. The timing of the rain should help cool temps back down to the upper 80s. As those showers depart, the heat again tries to work its way up to the mid 90s. We could certainly get there by the following weekend.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

