Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns as rain increases

Clouds and showers keep today cool before the heat cranks back up
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The clouds we saw roll in yesterday will stick with us through today, providing the East with scattered showers and an occasional thunderstorm. The light rain showers from yesterday, most of which failed to hit the ground thanks to our very dry surface air, helped push humidity higher. You’ll likely feel a difference walking out the door this morning. While the humidity has come up, temperatures today will stay well below our seasonal average, with most areas hovering between the upper 70s to low 80s through the day. Rain will be scattered through the day with the heavier drops set to fall in the evening and overnight hours. Some of those showers will be present along the coastline early Saturday morning, but will pull away from the beaches by midday.

Weekend temperatures will settle back near our average (upper 80s - low 90s) with decreasing rain chances. A few isolated showers will again try to show up along the coast on Sunday, but inland areas will likely avoid this rain. Temperatures will continue their upward hike on Monday and Tuesday, reaching the mid 90s, before another disturbance brings more rain to the region Wednesday. The timing of the rain should help cool temps back down to the upper 80s. As those showers depart, the heat again tries to work its way up to the mid 90s. We could certainly get there by the following weekend.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston hospital shut down Thursday morning.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy
Danny Arita-Banegas
Ayden man charged in crash that killed elderly Winterville driver
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Hospital faces possible closure
Future of Martin General Hospital comes into question

Latest News

LLSWS brings people from all over the world to Greenville
Greenville businesses, restaurants look to hit homerun during Little League Softball World Series week
NCEL 08-02-2023
NCEL 08-3-2023
Greenville businesses and restaurants look to hit homerun during Little League Softball World...
Greenville businesses and restaurants look to hit homerun during Little League Softball World Series week
Covid-19 cases surge in the summer in North Carolina
Doctors report “summer surge” of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina