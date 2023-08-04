Advertise With Us
Chaplain honored in Camp Lejeune retirement ceremony after 41 years of military service

Camp Lejeune held a retirement ceremony for Chaplain Denis Cox.
Camp Lejeune held a retirement ceremony for Chaplain Denis Cox.
By Olivia Dols
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Captain Denis Cox retired from the military at Camp Lejeune on Friday.

Cox was a chaplain for the U.S. Navy since 2021. Family, friends and colleagues joined Cox in celebrating his career at the Protestant Chapel at Camp Lejeune.

After 41 years of serving the country, Capt. Cox decided it is time to hang up the nation’s colors.

“Our nation allows chaplains and calls chaplains to join them in that service as they go to an austere environment so we can help them in their faith and supporting their faith,” said Cox.

Capt. Cox joined the Ohio Army National Guard in 1982, and he served there for 16 years. In 1998, he joined the U.S. Navy as a chaplain, then eventually was assigned to a 2nd Marine Division in 2003.

“As soon as you sign on that dotted line, the Marine Corps goes, ‘Now I am ordering you to go to an austere environment out in the middle of nowhere,’” said Capt. Cox.

The Marine Corps has a saying: Semper Gumby, which means “always flexible.” Cox’s wife of 29 years, Karen, shares the secret to success within the military.

“Being flexible is key and having a sense of adventure,” said Cox’s wife, Karen. “We’ve had three overseas tours opportunities many people don’t have, and that’s a blessing.”

Capt. Cox says he will continue to be there for his people even after retirement.

“I am going to find an opportunity to serve veterans,” said Capt. Cox. “I am going to find opportunities to serve as their chaplain as their pastor in their retirement as well.”

This marks Cox’s second time at Camp Lejeune.

