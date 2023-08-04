Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Mark Margolis, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the movie “Scarface,” has died at the age of 83, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said Friday that his son, Morgan Margolis, had confirmed his death.

His role as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” a drug kingpin who is mostly paralyzed and uses a bell to communicate, earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston hospital shut down Thursday morning.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy
Danny Arita-Banegas
Ayden man charged in crash that killed elderly Winterville driver
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Hospital faces possible closure
Future of Martin General Hospital comes into question

Latest News

ECU announces interim “Voice of the Pirates” ahead of football season
ECU announces interim “Voice of the Pirates” ahead of football season
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
The brother of a woman who James Phillip Barnes killed speaks out at a press conference....
Man says he watched execution to honor sister
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway