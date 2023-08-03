Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Wayne Co. summer youth program celebrates successful second year

2023 Summer Youth Employment (SYEP) participants with (L-R) Kendall Harr (SYEP Coordinator),...
2023 Summer Youth Employment (SYEP) participants with (L-R) Kendall Harr (SYEP Coordinator), Commissioner Antonio Williams, and Nakesha Newkirk (Human Resources).(Wayne County Public Information)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is celebrating the second successful year of a program that offers students jobs with valuable skills and opportunities.

Last week, Wayne County’s Sumer Youth Employment Program completed its second year with 32 high schoolers and five college students receiving their certificates during the luncheon.

The Summer Youth Employment Program offers high school and college students the opportunity to learn valuable skills while working a paid job, according to the county. Students had the chance to learn skills like local government, financial literacy, and workplace training. Students worked across the county from June 19 to July 28

“This program is about growth,” said Commissioner Antonio Williams. “It’s about overcoming fears, learning how to interact with others, and I believe we are off to a great start. When I look at these participants, I see our future. I am proud of Wayne County, I am proud of our departments, and most importantly, I am proud of our youth.”

The program requires an application to join for the next summer.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russhad Gardner was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Second arrest made in Greenville murder on 1st Street
Early on July 4th, Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas...
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder
Marquis Ashley, Walter Ingram
Two men headed to prison after Craven County traffic stops
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Latest News

Mega Millions $1.25 billion jackpot Friday
Friday’s $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot now sixth largest in U.S history
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Candlelight vigil Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim
Danny Arita-Banegas
Ayden man charged in crash that killed elderly Winterville driver
The Williamston hospital shut down Thursday morning.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy