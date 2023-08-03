Wayne Co. summer youth program celebrates successful second year

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is celebrating the second successful year of a program that offers students jobs with valuable skills and opportunities.

Last week, Wayne County’s Sumer Youth Employment Program completed its second year with 32 high schoolers and five college students receiving their certificates during the luncheon.

The Summer Youth Employment Program offers high school and college students the opportunity to learn valuable skills while working a paid job, according to the county. Students had the chance to learn skills like local government, financial literacy, and workplace training. Students worked across the county from June 19 to July 28

“This program is about growth,” said Commissioner Antonio Williams. “It’s about overcoming fears, learning how to interact with others, and I believe we are off to a great start. When I look at these participants, I see our future. I am proud of Wayne County, I am proud of our departments, and most importantly, I am proud of our youth.”

The program requires an application to join for the next summer.

