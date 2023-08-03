Advertise With Us
River Bend police asking citizens to help them locate fox with severe mange

River Bend police say they have been in contact with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources...
River Bend police say they have been in contact with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission after the fox with severe mange has been spotted in the town.(River Bend police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are asking for help in locating a fox that needs to be euthanized.

River Bend police say they have been in contact with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission after the fox with severe mange was spotted in the town.

Police are asking residents to immediately contact them via telephone if they spot the fox. The police department’s phone number is 252-638-1108/press 1 for the on-duty officer. Police ask that if you see the fox to safely keep the animal in view until the officer arrives.

Because the fox has been seen in multiple locations in River Bend, trapping it would not be easy to accomplish.

Police add that they do not want this animal to suffer any further.

