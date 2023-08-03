Advertise With Us
New Bern Resident returns after bringing clean water to thousands in Africa

New Bern Resident returns after bringing clean water to thousands in Africa
By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A resident in the east made her way back home in July after spending several weeks on a trip to Africa.

New Bern resident, Ellen Holmes, returned at the end of July, from Tanzania where she and nonprofit Water 4 Mercy supporters from across the United States helped to bring water to Iyoyo – a village home to 3,200 people in the country’s Dodoma region.

Holmes says 360 million people across the continent suffer from feces ridden water. The organizations provides wells with clean drinking water to various places throughout the continent like the Iyoyo village – and Holmes says the nonprofit has provided clean water for more than 50,000 people since 2018.

Holmes spoke about some of her most fond memories from the trip.

“3,200 villagers that had never had clean water before. We turned on the 12th well, I was one of the donors for the 12th well. We drove up to the site and the villagers in their authentic garb are running and singing and playing drums. It’s a mind blowing experience. It’s something that every human being on the planet should experience. It doesn’t matter; race, creed. Water provides hope,” said Holmes.

Holmes says the nonprofit is funded solely from donations. She says you can donate on Water 4 Mercy’s website, or by purchasing the book “The Most Wonderful Rain” – which is inspired by the true story of a family in one of the villages.

