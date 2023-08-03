New animal oxygen masks to help first responders rescue pets during fires

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new resource has made its way to Eastern North Carolina after a large fire at Treybrooke Apartments back in May.

Pitt County Animal Services Deputy Director Chris Arnold says nearly two dozen animals were impacted by the fire.

During an emergency, it’s difficult to have resources for everyone, including our four-legged friends.

“I think it’d be a great idea if something like this happened again,” said Treybrooke Apartments resident Jake Matrachisia . “You can clearly see that it’s possible and if there’s anything that could help save some of the animals. I think it’s definitely a great idea.”

That’s why new oxygen masks to assist in life-saving measures for animals are now in Pitt County.

Arnold told WITN, “They are in a kit. There’s three different sizes: small, medium, large. They’re able to be used with an oxygen tank as well as a bag for the animals to help with manual breathing to help with smoke ventilation.”

The intention is to help emergency officials better serve the community.

“It’s a rare occurrence that we wind up needing something like this but obviously the anatomy of our critters is different, their face, and their needs are different, and so having a specialized tool like these masks help us be able to save those lives without a whole lot of extra work,” said Pitt County Emergency Management Deputy Director/EMS Coordinator Jim McArthur.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Interim Fire Rescue Chief, Brock Davenport also told WITN, “Everything else in the house is potentially replaceable except for the lives that could be lost, so anything that gives us the ability to help prevent that from happening, the loss of a life, whether that be a loved one or a pet, is so important.”

That’s exactly what Matrachisia says he looks forward to seeing as they utilize this new resources. “They’re part of the family; they’re important to everyone, and it’s just tragic that something like this would happen.”

The grant in all is $15,000 from Petco Love.

Animal Services in partnership with Pitt County Emergency Management, City of Greenville, Greenville Fire/Rescue, and Town of Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS purchased pet oxygen masks for city and county first responders.

The agencies were in collaboration prior to the Treybrooke Apartments fire in May 2023.

Following that fire, the group purchased 30 pet oxygen masks by Wag’n O-2 Fur Life.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.