MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie!

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

6-strips of Bacon

24-Pretzel Snaps (Snyder’s of Hanover)

6-oz of Brie Cheese (with rind)

1/4-cup of Honey

12 small Sprigs Fresh Thyme (*Optional*)

Here are the directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F, and line a baking sheets with either parchment or aluminum paper.

Cut each strip of bacon crosswise into 4–5 small rectangles using either a scissors or a knife, and arrange the slices on a prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 10–12 minutes or until the bacon reaches desired crispiness, but be careful not to burn. When finished cooking, transfer bacon to a wire rack to cool and blot with a paper towel to remove excess grease. (Leave the oven on.)

Slice the Brie into ½-inch-thick planks then slice into 1-inch-wide squares for a total of 12-squares.

Place the Snyder’s Pretzel Snaps on the remaining prepared baking sheet. Top each pretzel with one cooked bacon slice, a square of Brie, one more bacon slice then top each with another pretzel.

Bake the bites for 2–3 minutes until the Brie is warm and softened, but not completely melted. Make sure to keep a close eye to avoid over-melting the cheese. When finished, then you can remove from the oven.

Drizzle the bites with honey or use it as a tip. Then if you’d like, you can garnish with some thyme.

Serve warm!

