MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie

***WEB EXCLUSIVE***
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie!

MWM: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie
MWM: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie(WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 6-strips of Bacon
  • 24-Pretzel Snaps (Snyder’s of Hanover)
  • 6-oz of Brie Cheese (with rind)
  • 1/4-cup of Honey
  • 12 small Sprigs Fresh Thyme (*Optional*)
MWM: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie
MWM: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie(WITN)

Here are the directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F, and line a baking sheets with either parchment or aluminum paper.
  • Cut each strip of bacon crosswise into 4–5 small rectangles using either a scissors or a knife, and arrange the slices on a prepared baking sheet.
  • Bake for 10–12 minutes or until the bacon reaches desired crispiness, but be careful not to burn. When finished cooking, transfer bacon to a wire rack to cool and blot with a paper towel to remove excess grease. (Leave the oven on.)
  • Slice the Brie into ½-inch-thick planks then slice into 1-inch-wide squares for a total of 12-squares.
  • Place the Snyder’s Pretzel Snaps on the remaining prepared baking sheet. Top each pretzel with one cooked bacon slice, a square of Brie, one more bacon slice then top each with another pretzel.
  • Bake the bites for 2–3 minutes until the Brie is warm and softened, but not completely melted. Make sure to keep a close eye to avoid over-melting the cheese. When finished, then you can remove from the oven.
  • Drizzle the bites with honey or use it as a tip. Then if you’d like, you can garnish with some thyme.
  • Serve warm!
MWM: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie
MWM: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie(WITN)

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

