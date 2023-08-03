Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Video and photos show the moments the ride stopped and workers helped guests off the train and onto the stairs roughly 200 feet in the air. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Roller coaster fans at Cedar Point were forced to evacuate from the top of a ride due to a malfunction on Monday.

Guests riding the Magnum XL-200 were forced off the ride when it broke down near the top of a hill. Video shows people climbing off the train and onto the stairs, roughly 200 feet in the air, and then make the long journey down the emergency steps.

A spokesperson for Cedar Point said the incident was part of a “standard ride stoppage” that caused the evacuation.

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was injured.

The Magnum XL-200 was the first in the world to top 200 feet. When it opened in 1989, it was also “the fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster in the world,” with a speed of 72 mph, the park said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russhad Gardner was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Second arrest made in Greenville murder on 1st Street
Early on July 4th, Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas...
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder
Marquis Ashley, Walter Ingram
Two men headed to prison after Craven County traffic stops
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Latest News

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus....
Babies should get new drug that prevents RSV, CDC panel says
FILE - Ed Mullins leaves the courthouse in New York, Feb. 23, 2022. The former president of one...
Ex-police union boss gets 2 years in prison for $600,000 theft
MWM: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Pretzel Snaps & Bacon Baked Brie