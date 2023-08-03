Advertise With Us
Hornets introduce new majority ownership group

Michael Jordan will remain on as a minority owner.
Rick Schnall (left) and Gabe Plotkin (right) were introduced as the new majority owners of the...
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte Hornets say the sale of the majority stake in the franchise from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall has been finalized.

The Hornets introduced Plotkin and Schnall at a news conference Thursday. They said there will be a focus on player development but they hope to attract more free agents as the organization experiences more success.

Jordan, who owned the team for the past 13 years, said in a news release it has been a “tremendous honor” to own the Hornets but didn’t give an explanation for why he sold the team.

Jordan will remain on as a minority owner.

