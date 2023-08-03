Advertise With Us
Greenville BUILD begins, to enhance ease of travel & accessibility through city

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville broke ground today for a new project impacting foot travel through the city.

The city announced a new way to travel through its core areas with the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, project. This will consist of four greenways and sidewalk projects and three streetscape projects.

This project aims to enhance connectivity between West Greenville, the Medical District, East Carolina University, and downtown while focusing on safety and accessibility.

Ground was broken today on 901 West Fifth Street which is adjacent to where one of the streetscape projects will be constructed.

“Today marks a significant step forward for the City of Greenville as we gather to celebrate the groundbreaking for these transformative projects that will enhance the connectivity and accessibility of our community on a scale that we have never seen before,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.

The city provided the following map of the projects:

Greenville BUILD map
Greenville BUILD map(City of Greenville)

“Each project included in BUILD will help provide a better connected, sustainable, and livable city for generations to come,” Connelly said. “As we break ground on BUILD, we are also breaking some of the barriers that have hindered seamless movement and integration within our city.”

For more information and details on each project, visit the Greenville BUILD projects webpage.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

