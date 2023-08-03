Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Friday’s $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot now sixth largest in U.S history

Mega Millions $1.25 billion jackpot Friday
Mega Millions $1.25 billion jackpot Friday(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One possible lucky player in the east can bring home a “Mega Billion” dollar jackpot after this Friday’s drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that tomorrow’s Mega Millions jackpot is the sixth-largest drawing in U.S. history and the fourth in the game’s history.

Six other Mega Millions jackpot pools have been won this year which has raised an estimated $18.3 million for North Carolina education by itself.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. You can see the live drawing right here on WITN-TV.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russhad Gardner was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Second arrest made in Greenville murder on 1st Street
Early on July 4th, Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas...
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder
Marquis Ashley, Walter Ingram
Two men headed to prison after Craven County traffic stops
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Latest News

2023 Summer Youth Employment (SYEP) participants with (L-R) Kendall Harr (SYEP Coordinator),...
Wayne Co. summer youth program celebrates successful second year
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Candlelight vigil Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim
Danny Arita-Banegas
Ayden man charged in crash that killed elderly Winterville driver
The Williamston hospital shut down Thursday morning.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy