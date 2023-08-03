Friday’s $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot now sixth largest in U.S history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One possible lucky player in the east can bring home a “Mega Billion” dollar jackpot after this Friday’s drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that tomorrow’s Mega Millions jackpot is the sixth-largest drawing in U.S. history and the fourth in the game’s history.

Six other Mega Millions jackpot pools have been won this year which has raised an estimated $18.3 million for North Carolina education by itself.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. You can see the live drawing right here on WITN-TV.

