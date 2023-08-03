ENC voters react to Donald Trump’s third indictment

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump was indicted on Tuesday following felony charges.

The four-count indictment corresponds with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

“It’s unfortunate for sure,” said Jacksonville voter Randy Pena. “I was excited to see him return back to office with how bad the economy is, and now with this indictment, it’s looking less and less like it’s going to happen.”

Zachary Parker, a Jacksonville voter, believes these allegations are discouraging. He feels what happened on January 6th changed America.

“A president should speak,” said Parker. “I think presidents should not pander to lobbyists, but speak for the people and the needs of the people. America right now is very polarized, so people are going to react how they’ve always reacted.”

More than 2,000 people participated in the riot on January 6th. More than 1,000 people who participated in the riot have been charged.

The January 6th riot made this a very serious threat toward the American Democracy.

“He made the economy better, and everybody is just trying to take him down, it’s unfortunate,” said Pena.

Parker feels the indictment will change voter’s minds.

“I think that can definitely sway a lot of voters,” Parker said. “Regarding their opinions of Trump and legitimacy of his campaign.

This is Trump’s third indictment.

