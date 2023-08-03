Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ENC voters react to Donald Trump’s third indictment

By Olivia Dols
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump was indicted on Tuesday following felony charges.

The four-count indictment corresponds with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

“It’s unfortunate for sure,” said Jacksonville voter Randy Pena. “I was excited to see him return back to office with how bad the economy is, and now with this indictment, it’s looking less and less like it’s going to happen.”

Zachary Parker, a Jacksonville voter, believes these allegations are discouraging. He feels what happened on January 6th changed America.

“A president should speak,” said Parker. “I think presidents should not pander to lobbyists, but speak for the people and the needs of the people. America right now is very polarized, so people are going to react how they’ve always reacted.”

More than 2,000 people participated in the riot on January 6th. More than 1,000 people who participated in the riot have been charged.

The January 6th riot made this a very serious threat toward the American Democracy.

“He made the economy better, and everybody is just trying to take him down, it’s unfortunate,” said Pena.

Parker feels the indictment will change voter’s minds.

“I think that can definitely sway a lot of voters,” Parker said. “Regarding their opinions of Trump and legitimacy of his campaign.

This is Trump’s third indictment.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russhad Gardner was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Second arrest made in Greenville murder on 1st Street
Early on July 4th, Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas...
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder
Marquis Ashley, Walter Ingram
Two men headed to prison after Craven County traffic stops
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Latest News

Covid-19 cases surge in the summer in North Carolina
Doctors report “summer surge” of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina
Jacksonville voters react to Trump’s indictment
One school system in the east is using a creative idea to keep kids minds sharp during the...
Carteret County school system creates mobile library
An Eastern Carolina hospital is closed and will file for bankruptcy.
Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy