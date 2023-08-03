Martin General Hospital “suspending operations” and filing for bankruptcy

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital is in the process of closing its doors and will file for bankruptcy.

Quorum Health, which operates Martin General Hospital, said it was forced to “suspend operations today and to file for bankruptcy.”

The company has a lease with Martin County to operate the hospital until 2029.

Quorum said they proposed reverting the hospital back to the county, but according to a news release, Martin County “chose not to respond to our proposal”.

The hospital says it has faced financial challenges due to a declining population and more people in the county going to other hospitals. It said in 2022, Martin General lost $13 million.

Martin General said it reached out to eight organizations, including several local and regional health systems and none were willing to purchase or assume operation of the hospital.

Martin County Commissioner Joe Ayers says that he was notified that the hospital diverted all EMS calls at 10 a.m.

They are taking no new patients at this time, Ayers said.

Patients not able to be transferred will be cared for.

Ayers does not have a timeline for when the hospital will close completely but he thinks the doors will be shut by the weekend.

“I am very disappointed the hospital is closing. It’s devastating for citizens and the hospital employees. I’m disappointed in Quorum that they shut an important facility down on short notice,” Ayers told WITN. “My colleagues and I are working a solution and path forward for the hospital.

Commissioners met Tuesday night in closed session to talk about the lease with Quorum Health. One county commissioner told WITN on Wednesday that the company wanted to update the terms of the lease.

WITN has reached out to Martin County’s manager about the hospital situation but so far no calls have been returned.

Martin General said while the hospital is closing, several clinics will remain open. Those are Roanoke Clinics, Martin Family Medicine, Roanoke Orthopedics, Roanoke Specialty Services, Williamson Heart & Vascular, and Roanoke Surgical.

Williamson Heart & Vascular, Roanoke Specialty Services, and Roanoke Surgical will remain open and move this afternoon to offices at 232 Green Street, according to the hospital.

