Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity set to rise over the next few days

As humidity rises, clouds and rain return
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our time with the relatively low humidity is coming to a close. A stationary front will continue its gradual eastward slide, pushing a low pressure system into the area by Friday. Temps in the low 60s (and even the upper 50s in some cases) will help keep dew points at a reasonable level despite rising through today. Highs will reach the mid 80s as cloud cover slowly moves in. Rain will be limited to non-existent over the East through sunset, but rain will make its move over I-95 by Friday morning.

Rain showers will last sporadically through Friday with the heaviest rain arriving Friday evening-Friday night. The rain will start to subside by midday Saturday along the coast while inland areas see drops dry up in the morning. Rainfall totals from early Friday through Saturday afternoon will likely range between half an inch to an inch and a half. Temperatures will rise as the rain moves off the coast, reaching the upper 80s Saturday and the low 90s Sunday. And with the heat comes the humidity. Dew points will return to the low to mid 70s through the upcoming week, and with highs holding in the low to mid 90s, spotty storms will reprise their role in the afternoons and evenings.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

