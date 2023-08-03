Candlelight vigil Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On the one-month anniversary of his murder, the family of Jayden Harrison will remember the Greenville man.

Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road shortly after midnight on July 4th.

Despite numerous pleas, Greenville police say they are still hoping someone will come forward with a tip that will solve the homicide.

The man’s family will gather at Planet Fitness Friday night at 8:00 p.m. for a candlelight vigil in his honor. People are being asked to bring flowers, if possible.

On Wednesday, Greenville police released photos of a man who may have information on the murder.

Police say the man in the photographs was captured on city security cameras in the general area of the business around the same time as the murder.

Last Monday, Harrison’s mother made an emotional plea for people to come forward with information on her son’s murder.

“As a mother, I am pleading that if anyone has any information or saw anything or heard anything regarding that night when my baby Jayden, please, please, please reach out to us, the Greenville police so we can get justice for Jayden,” said Susan Harrison.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Greenville police at 252-329-3404 or you can call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest..

