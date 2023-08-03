Advertise With Us
Ayden man charged in deadly Pitt County crash

Danny Arita-Banegas
Danny Arita-Banegas(Pitt County jail/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers have charged an Ayden man for a deadly crash that happened last month outside of Winterville.

Danny Arita-Banegas is in the Pitt County jail after his arrest for misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The crash happened on July 20th around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.

Killed in the crash was David Jolley. The arrest warrant says the 23-year-old Arita ran the stop sign at the intersection.

The man’s bond was set at $5,000.

