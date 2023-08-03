Advertise With Us
Ayden-Grifton “new” head football coach Paul Cornwell back preparing a hungry Chargers team

“They want to go out and prove they can play.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - High school football practice got underway this week. New coaches are in new places all over the East.

The “new” head coach at Ayden-Grifton is not new at all to the Chargers program. Paul Cornwell has returned to lead them after a few seasons away.

“I grew up here and coached here for 16 years,” says Ayden-Grifton Head Football Coach Paul Cornwell, “It was a great opportunity when it came about.”

Ayden-Grifton football did not win a game last fall. They have struggled since coach Cornwell left in 2019.

“We’ve had a good summer. The kids have worked hard,” says Cornwell, “They want to go out and prove they can play.”

Cornwell would love to help feed the hunger. The first time coach was there they never had a losing season. Cornwell’s Chargers won 132 games for him and won a regional championship in 2011. This rebuild starts with a young eager group.

“Probably 60 or so kids we have in the program probably 40 are freshmen and sophomores,” says Cornwell, “We have 7 or 8 seniors. They are all great kids.”

Times change but a coach who never finished below third in the conference standings doesn’t have to change much.

“I think you adjust to kids sometimes but the fundamentals are always going to be the same,” says Cornwell, “I think the biggest thing you battle is the kids have a lot of other things they are involved in so there was a time when that’s (football) is all they did.”

Ayden-Grifton has a scrimmage on Wednesday and then is playing at the South Lenoir jamboree next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

