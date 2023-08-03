Advertise With Us
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

