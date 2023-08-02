Woman charged in shooting of New Bern teenager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a teenager Tuesday afternoon in New Bern.

Anneeyah Gardner was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police say Aung Niang, 19, was found shot in the 900 block of Neuse Avenue around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Niang was first taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center. Police say the victim has since been released from the hospital.

Police say they stopped a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle and four people were taken into custody.

In addition to Gardner, U’Kek Gardner and Kourtney McCotter were charged with simple affray, while the fourth person, an underage suspect, is not being identified.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive in the shooting, while Gardner is jailed on a $1,000,000 bond.

