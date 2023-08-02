UNC quarterback Drake Maye named ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Duke, NC State and UNC have players honored on All-ACC Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ACC Preseason Awards are announced as both UNC and NC State opened fall camp.
Tar Heels starting quarterback Drake Maye is the Preseason ACC Player of the Year. Maye had almost 4,500 yards and 41 total touchdowns last season. Maye received 88 votes for the award. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was second with 66 votes.
2023 PRESEASON ALL-ACC FOOTBALL TEAM (NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOLS)
DRAKE MAYE - UNC QB
JALON CALHOUN - DUKE WR
TEZ WALKER - UNC WR
GRAHAM BARTON - DUKE OT
DEWAYNE CARTER - DUKE DT
CEDRIC GRAY - UNC LB
AYDAN WHITE - NC STATE CB
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.