UNC quarterback Drake Maye named ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Duke, NC State and UNC have players honored on All-ACC Team
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ACC Preseason Awards are announced as both UNC and NC State opened fall camp.

Tar Heels starting quarterback Drake Maye is the Preseason ACC Player of the Year. Maye had almost 4,500 yards and 41 total touchdowns last season. Maye received 88 votes for the award. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was second with 66 votes.

2023 PRESEASON ALL-ACC FOOTBALL TEAM (NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOLS)

DRAKE MAYE - UNC QB

JALON CALHOUN - DUKE WR

TEZ WALKER - UNC WR

GRAHAM BARTON - DUKE OT

DEWAYNE CARTER - DUKE DT

CEDRIC GRAY - UNC LB

AYDAN WHITE - NC STATE CB

