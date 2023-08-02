State says Robersonville may soon be out from state financial oversight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town could soon regain control of its finances, while another is struggling with sewer issues that could threaten its viability.

Members of the North Carolina Local Government Commission were told Tuesday that Robersonville has addressed financial and operational shortcomings and could soon be back on its own to run its finances.

The state assumed control of the Martin County town’s finances in October 2020. State officials say the town is now compiling monthly financial reports, conducting back reconciliations, and using new software for utility and property tax billing. In addition, Robersonville staff has been trained, audits caught up and the state says an experienced manager is in place.

In the meantime, Eureka is facing infrastructure problems that the state says are contributing to financial troubles. The town’s sewer flow meter needs replaced so it can correctly determine how much wastewater it sends under contract to Fremont for treatment, according to a news release.

Eureka has been under the commission’s control since 2019.

